Rittich will protect the home net against Seattle on Sunday, per Andrew Gross of Newsday.

Rittich will get the second half of the Islanders' back-to-back after Ilya Sorokin plays in Saturday's home matchup against St. Louis. The 33-year-old Rittich has won his last two outings, stopping 49 of 53 shots. He has a 5-2-0 record while allowing 21 goals on 202 shots. Seattle ranks 27th in the league with 2.70 goals per game this campaign.