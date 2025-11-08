Rittich stopped 21 of 26 shots in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Wild.

Rittich has started in three of the Islanders' last five games, but his numbers haven't been encouraging since he's gone 1-2-0 with a 4.34 GAA and an .841 save percentage over that span. Rittich will return to his regular backup role since Ilya Sorokin will get the nod Saturday against the Rangers on the second leg of a back-to-back set. Even if he starts on a semi-regular basis, it's hard to trust Rittich to perform well in any fantasy format. He's gone 3-2-0 with a 3.41 GAA and an .886 save percentage through five appearances this season.