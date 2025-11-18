Rittich is scheduled to patrol the road blue paint Tuesday versus the Stars, according to Andrew Gross of Newsday.

Rittich was sharp in his last start, stopping 27 of 29 shots in a 3-2 overtime win over the Mammoth on Friday. The 33-year-old owns a 4-2-0 record, 3.15 GAA and .893 save percentage across six appearances in 2025-26. As for the Stars, they have scored 22 goals during their active five-game winning streak.