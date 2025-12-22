Rittich will protect the home net against New Jersey on Tuesday, per Stefen Rosner of NHL.com.

Rittich is coming off a 30-save effort in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to Buffalo. He has a 7-3-2 record with one shutout, a 2.53 GAA and a .908 save percentage through 12 appearances this season. After being recalled from AHL Bridgeport on Monday under emergency conditions, Marcus Hogberg will serve as Rittich's backup to give Ilya Sorokin (undisclosed) some time to rest a nagging injury.