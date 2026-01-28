Rittich was the first goalie off during Wednesday's morning skate, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports, indicating that he'll draw the home start against the Rangers.

Rittich enters Wednesday's clash looking to bounce back after losing each of his last three starts with a 3.08 GAA and an .864 save percentage during that time. Overall, the 33-year-old goalie has an 11-7-3 record, a 2.57 GAA and a .902 save percentage across 21 outings this season. After serving as the backup for the multi-game stretches to begin the calendar year, he and Ilya Sorokin will alternate at least four starts for the first time since early December. The nine-year NHL veteran Rittich will face a Rangers offense that he shut out at home Dec. 27, which should give him a strong fantasy outlook ahead of the favorable matchup.