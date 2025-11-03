Rittich stopped 20 shots on 22 attempts in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Rittich allowed just one goal inside the first 50 minutes of regulation before the Blue Jackets took a brief lead, which was then taken back by New York with two goals in the final two minutes. With the win, the 33-year-old goaltender has a 3-1-0 record with a 3.01 GAA and a .902 save percentage across four appearances. Sunday's start was his second appearance in three games, which is a stretch of action he hasn't seen yet this season. With starting goaltender Ilya Sorokin facing struggles in the early stages of this season, Rittich might get a few extra opportunities in the backup role to keep Sorokin fresh. With three wins to start the season, Rittich is a solid spot start in fantasy for the time being.