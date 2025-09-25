Kuefler (upper body) isn't in the lineup for Thursday's preseason game against the Rangers.

Kuefler sustained an upper-body injury in the first period of Tuesday's preseason game against the Devils, and he'll be held out of the Islanders' subsequent matchup. It's not yet clear whether he'll be available Friday against New Jersey, but regardless of when he returns to full health, he'll likely head to AHL Bridgeport to begin the regular season.