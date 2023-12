Kuefler (undisclosed) from removed from the season-opening injured reserve and sent to AHL Bridgeport on Friday, per CapFriendly.

Kuefler was a sixth-round pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft and will soon make his AHL debut. The 21-year-old scored 31 goals and 61 points in his final season with WHL Kamloops before signing his entry-level deal with the Islanders in May.