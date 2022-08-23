Cholowski secured a two-year, two-way contract from the Islanders on Tuesday.

Cholowski saw action in just 11 NHL games for the Capitals and Kraken last year in which he registered three assists, two PIM and 11 shots while averaging just 15:49 of ice time. Once expected to be a mainstay in the Red Wings' lineup when he was selected 20th overall in the 2016 NHL Draft, the 24-year-old defenseman will likely have to split his time between the NHL and AHL this year, making him a low-end fantasy target at best.