Islanders' Dennis Seidenberg: Back with Isles on PTO
Seidenberg has signed a professional tryout contract with the Islanders, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Seidenberg signed a similar deal with the Islanders during training camp, but he was unable to secure an Opening Night roster spot with the club. The veteran blueliner would likely need to put on an impressive display if there's to be a chance for him to stick around beyond the tryout.
