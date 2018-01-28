Seidenberg has only played three games this calendar year and has been a healthy scratch in seven of the past eight Islanders games.

One might have thought that with injuries to Johnny Boychuk (lower body) and Calvin de Haan (shoulder), Seidenberg would've have seen an increase in playing time. That has not been the case, however, as coach Doug Weight has preferred to use younger defenders like Ryan Pulock and Sebastian Aho. It looks like Seidenberg will only be used when a starting defender needs a day off or when a late injury occurs before the team can call up another defender from the AHL.