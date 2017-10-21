Islanders' Dennis Seidenberg: In Saturday's lineup
Seidenberg will sub in for Scott Mayfield (undisclosed) against the Sharks on Saturday.
The German defenseman posted two hits and three blocked shots in the season opener, but he kept hearing the Blue Jackets' goal siren blaring while he was on the ice, as deduced from his putrid minus-3 rating. Depending on Seidenberg in fantasy is like trying to catch lightning in a bottle -- why even try?
