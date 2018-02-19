Islanders' Dennis Seidenberg: In the press box again
Seidenberg was a healthy scratch for the fifth time in the last seven games Monday versus Minnesota.
Seidenberg has only played 22 games this season and has only five assists and no goals. He is an emergency defenseman for the Isles who only plays when there is a late injury or if coach Doug Weight believes one of his younger defenders needs a game off.
