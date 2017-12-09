Seidenberg, who's been a frequent spectator this season, will play in Saturday's game against the Bruins, his former team, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.

Seidenberg reportedly will replace Scott Mayfield, but don't expect heavy playing time for the former. In fact, he's only drawn into 10 games this season with 17:47 of average ice time.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories