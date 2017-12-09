Islanders' Dennis Seidenberg: Making rare appearance
Seidenberg, who's been a frequent spectator this season, will play in Saturday's game against the Bruins, his former team, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.
Seidenberg reportedly will replace Scott Mayfield, but don't expect heavy playing time for the former. In fact, he's only drawn into 10 games this season with 17:47 of average ice time.
