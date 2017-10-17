Islanders' Dennis Seidenberg: Not playing much
Seidenberg has only played one game for the Islanders in the early part of the season.
It came as a surprise to some that the Islanders re-signed the veteran defenseman as the team has plenty of depth at the position. In the one game that Seidenberg did play this season he was a minus three which won't help his case for more ice time. Seidenberg may very well have to get used to the view from the press box on game nights.
More News
-
Islanders' Dennis Seidenberg: Inks new contract Monday•
-
Islanders' Dennis Seidenberg: Collects third-period helper•
-
Islanders' Dennis Seidenberg: Pots goal in win•
-
Islanders' Dennis Seidenberg: Scoreless in last seven games•
-
Islanders' Dennis Seidenberg: Returning to lineup Thursday•
-
Islanders' Dennis Seidenberg: Not ready to play•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...