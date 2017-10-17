Seidenberg has only played one game for the Islanders in the early part of the season.

It came as a surprise to some that the Islanders re-signed the veteran defenseman as the team has plenty of depth at the position. In the one game that Seidenberg did play this season he was a minus three which won't help his case for more ice time. Seidenberg may very well have to get used to the view from the press box on game nights.