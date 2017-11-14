Seidenberg has only drawn into the lineup in seven of the Islanders first 17 games this season.

This should not come as a surprise to anyone as Seidenberg was re-signed during the summer as veteran insurance for the Islanders defense. He has two assists, is a minus-3, and averages just under 18 minutes of ice time when he does play but will continue to be a healthy scratch more often than not unless the Isles were to suffer a rash on injuries on their blue line.