Seidenberg will be a spectator in Thursday night's home game against the Ducks.

Islanders coach Doug Weight wants to plug Thomas Hickey into the lineup, so Seidenberg draws the short straw here. He's accustomed to the part-time role, which is detrimental to his fantasy prospects. Indeed, with only three assists through 13 games, Seidenberg can be safely passed over in virtually any fantasy format.