Seidenberg will suit up for Team Germany in the World Championships next month, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

The 36-year-old played in 28 games for the Islanders this year, bouncing in-an-out of the lineup for most of the season. He registered just five assists and a minus-9 rating. The World Championships will start up in May and Seidenberg should play an important role on the team's blue line.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories