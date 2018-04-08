Islanders' Dennis Seidenberg: Set to play in World Championship
Seidenberg will suit up for Team Germany in the World Championships next month, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
The 36-year-old played in 28 games for the Islanders this year, bouncing in-an-out of the lineup for most of the season. He registered just five assists and a minus-9 rating. The World Championships will start up in May and Seidenberg should play an important role on the team's blue line.
