Islanders' Dennis Seidenberg: Signed for remainder of season
Seidenberg signed a contract for the rest of the season with the Islanders on Sunday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Seidenberg had been on a PTO and has been practicing with the Isles all season long. The contract means that he will continue to provide the Isles with a veteran defenseman insurance policy, but is highly unlikely to play in a game unless the team were to suffer a rash of injuries at the position.
More News
-
Islanders' Dennis Seidenberg: Still with the team•
-
Islanders' Dennis Seidenberg: Still hasn't played•
-
Islanders' Dennis Seidenberg: Unlikely to play anytime soon•
-
Islanders' Dennis Seidenberg: Yet to play•
-
Islanders' Dennis Seidenberg: Back with Isles on PTO•
-
Dennis Seidenberg: Released from tryout•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...