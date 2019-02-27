Seidenberg signed a contract for the rest of the season with the Islanders on Sunday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Seidenberg had been on a PTO and has been practicing with the Isles all season long. The contract means that he will continue to provide the Isles with a veteran defenseman insurance policy, but is highly unlikely to play in a game unless the team were to suffer a rash of injuries at the position.

