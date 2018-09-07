Islanders' Dennis Seidenberg: Signs tryout deal with Isles
Seidenberg has signed a PTO with the Islanders, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.
Seidenberg spent last season with the Islanders, suiting up in 28 games and recording five points -- all assists. The 37-year-old has quickly gone from everyday defender to roster depth, and will only rarely see the ice if he converts this PTO into a full-time contract.
More News
-
Dennis Seidenberg: Partakes in informal session with Isles•
-
Islanders' Dennis Seidenberg: Set to play in World Championship•
-
Islanders' Dennis Seidenberg: Taking seat in press box•
-
Islanders' Dennis Seidenberg: Sits once again•
-
Islanders' Dennis Seidenberg: In the press box again•
-
Islanders' Dennis Seidenberg: Healthy scratch in seven of last eight•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...