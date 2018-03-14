Seidenberg hasn't played during the Islanders last 10 games.

He has only played in 22 games for the Islanders this season and has only accumulated five assists during those contests. He was brought in as veteran insurance but coach Doug Weight has opted more often than not to go with his young defenders over Seidenberg. He will probably be looking for a new home next season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories