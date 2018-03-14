Islanders' Dennis Seidenberg: Sits once again
Seidenberg hasn't played during the Islanders last 10 games.
He has only played in 22 games for the Islanders this season and has only accumulated five assists during those contests. He was brought in as veteran insurance but coach Doug Weight has opted more often than not to go with his young defenders over Seidenberg. He will probably be looking for a new home next season.
More News
-
Islanders' Dennis Seidenberg: In the press box again•
-
Islanders' Dennis Seidenberg: Healthy scratch in seven of last eight•
-
Islanders' Dennis Seidenberg: 'A for effort' in loss•
-
Islanders' Dennis Seidenberg: Riding pine yet again•
-
Islanders' Dennis Seidenberg: Making rare appearance•
-
Islanders' Dennis Seidenberg: Odd man out•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...