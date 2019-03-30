Islanders' Dennis Seidenberg: Still hasn't played
Seidenberg has yet to play a game with the Islanders despite signing a contract on February 26.
Under the best of circumstances, Seidenberg was unlikely to play for the Islanders as he was no better than the team's eighth defenseman, and that was before the team called up Devon Toews and saw how well he could play. Seidenberg will be 38 years of age this summer and if he wishes to continue his NHL career, it will likely be with a team other than the Islanders.
