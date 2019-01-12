Islanders' Dennis Seidenberg: Still hasn't played
Seidenberg has been a healthy scratch for each and every game this season for the Islanders.
Seidenberg has been the definition of a break glass in case of emergency player. At this point it would seem the only way he gets into a game is if the Isles were to lose two defensemen during the morning skate and not have anytime to recall someone from Bridgeport of the AHL.
