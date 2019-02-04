Islanders' Dennis Seidenberg: Still with the team
Although Seidenberg has yet to play a game this season for the Islanders, he is still skating with the team on a regular basis.
The Islanders have kept Seidenberg around as either insurance in case they were to suffer several injuries in a short period of time or as a favor so that he can stay in shape in case another team were to come calling. At this point in time it does seem unlikely that Seidenberg will play in a game for the Islanders this season.
