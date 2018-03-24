Seidenberg will be a healthy scratch Saturday evening when the Islanders play host to the Blackhawks.

The blueliner from West Germany reportedly will be replaced by Brandon Davidson, who has put an undisclosed issue behind him after a three-game layoff. Seidenberg, who qualifies as a journeyman, had no trouble posting 20-plus points in his prime, but now he's 36 years old and it seems his sights are solely set on delivering hits and blocked shots -- he's up to 55 and 39 of those, respectively, in 24 games this season.