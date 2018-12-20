Islanders' Dennis Seidenberg: Unlikely to play anytime soon
Seidenberg still hasn't played a game for the Islanders this season.
Seidenberg is practicing with the team, but he's purely a break glass in case of emergency player. When the Islanders have needed a defensemen for a game, they have gone with Luca Sbisa. When the team has lost a defender to IR (Thomas Hickey), they elect to call up one of their top prospects (Devon Toews) from the AHL. Seidenberg may have already played his last game for the Islanders.
