Islanders' Dennis Seidenberg: Yet to play
Seidenberg still hasn't played a game for the Islanders this season.
Seidenberg was in training camp with the Islanders as insurance against injury and signed his latest professional tryout contract on Nov. 2. Nothing has changed however and Seidenberg would likely need at least one if not two injuries to a fellow defender in order to be signed by the Islanders and to get in a game.
