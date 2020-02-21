Play

Islanders' Derick Brassard: Deemed day-to-day

Brassard (upper body) is considered day-to-day and won't play Friday against Detroit.

Brassard suffered an upper-body injury during Wednesday's loss to Colorado and will miss at least one game as a result. The recently recalled Otto Koivula will fill in on the Islanders' fourth line Friday.

