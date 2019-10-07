Islanders' Derick Brassard: First point with new team
Brassard had an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Jets.
Brassard helped set up Anthony Beauvillier's insurance tally early in the third period. The center was well-traveled last year, recording 23 points in 70 games between the Penguins, Avalanche and Panthers. The 32-year-old will be looking for more stability this season as the third-line center for the Islanders.
More News
-
Islanders' Derick Brassard: Returns to practice•
-
Islanders' Derick Brassard: Doesn't play Saturday•
-
Islanders' Derick Brassard: Heading to Long Island•
-
Avalanche's Derick Brassard: First helper in playoffs•
-
Avalanche's Derick Brassard: Back at practice•
-
Avalanche's Derick Brassard: Won't return Friday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.