Islanders' Derick Brassard: First point with new team

Brassard had an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Jets.

Brassard helped set up Anthony Beauvillier's insurance tally early in the third period. The center was well-traveled last year, recording 23 points in 70 games between the Penguins, Avalanche and Panthers. The 32-year-old will be looking for more stability this season as the third-line center for the Islanders.