Brassard had a goal and assist with three shots in a 5-4 double-overtime loss to the Flyers in Game 6 on Thursday. He also had four hits and two PIM.
Brassard got the Islanders on the board late in the first period just after a New York power play expired, deflecting a Devon Toews shot to chip into a 2-0 deficit. He also picked up the lone assist on Mathew Barzal's go-ahead goal late in the second period. Brassard has lit the lamp in back-to-back games after going 10 straight games without a goal to begin the playoffs.
