Islanders' Derick Brassard: Goals in five-straight games

Brassard scored the game's only goal in a 1-0 win over Buffalo on Saturday.

Wow -- that makes five games in a row that Brassard has picked up a goal. He was a scorer back in his Rangers' days, but since then, Brassard has bounced from team to team, with the Isles being his fifth since 2015-16. So far, he has seven points in 13 games for the Isles. His hot streak won't continue, but for now, Brassard is a solid activation.