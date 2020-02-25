Play

Islanders' Derick Brassard: Good to go

Brassard (upper body) will rejoin the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rangers, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Brassard will return to a prominent role following his two-game absence, skating on the Islanders' second line and second power-play unit against New York. The veteran forward has notched 10 goals and 29 points in 59 games this campaign.

