Islanders' Derick Brassard: Halts 18-game goal drought

Brassard scored a goal on two shots and dished out three hits in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over Dallas.

Brassard tied the game at 2-2 with 6:22 left in the second period, his first goal since Nov. 17. The 32-year-old has nine goals and 25 points in 51 games in his first year as an Islander.

