Islanders' Derick Brassard: Heading to Long Island
Brassard agreed to terms on a one-year, $1.2 million contract with the Islanders on Wednesday, Jon Lane of NHL.com reports.
Brassard wasn't highly touted during free agency, after he posted just 23 points -- his lowest output of his career -- during the 2019 campaign. The fact that the 31-year-old was shifted between three teams last season should shoulder some of that blame, as he will look to get back to his usual self with one team. Brassard gets added to an already potent forward group, with the opportunity to rack up points on the power play.
More News
Avalanche's Derick Brassard: First helper in playoffs•
Avalanche's Derick Brassard: Back at practice•
Avalanche's Derick Brassard: Won't return Friday•
Avalanche's Derick Brassard: Remains out for Game 4•
Avalanche's Derick Brassard: Out Monday•
Avalanche's Derick Brassard: Pots power-play tally•
