Islanders' Derick Brassard: Helps spark rally
Brassard had two assists and two shots on goal, along with a plus-2 rating, in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Flyers.
The 32-year-old assisted on the Isles' first two goals as New York erased a 3-0 deficit in the third period. Brassard got off to a very slow start to the season, picking up just one assist in his first eight games. He's been incredibly productive ever since, racking up six goals and 12 points in 10 games. After bouncing between three teams in 2018-19, it appears Brassard has found a home.
