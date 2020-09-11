Brassard (undisclosed) will suit up for Friday's Game 3 contest against Tampa Bay, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.
It's unclear if Brassard was injured or a healthy scratch for Game 2 on Wednesday, but he'll jump back in the lineup Friday. The 32-year-old forward has two goals and five points in his last six games.
