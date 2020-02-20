Play

Islanders' Derick Brassard: Injured in first period Wednesday

Brassard (upper body) will not return to Wednesday's game against the Avalanche.

Brassard was struck by a shot from teammate Ryan Pulock in the first period, and it was ultimately bad enough to keep him out for the rest of the game. With Brassard out, the Islanders are beginning to run thin on center depth. An update on his status should be available prior to Friday's game against the Red Wings.

