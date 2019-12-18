Islanders' Derick Brassard: Nets first December goal
Brassard scored a power-play goal on two shots in Tuesday's 8-3 loss to the Predators.
Brassard's goal with the man advantage gave the Islanders a 2-1 lead early in the second period, although that lead ultimately proved to be short-lived. Brassard, who snapped an eight-game goal drought with his power-play tally, has eight goals and 18 points in 32 games this season. Tuesday's goal was his first since Nov. 27.
