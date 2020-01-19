Islanders' Derick Brassard: No goals in 15 straight games

Brassard hasn't scored since Dec. 17 versus Nashville, a span of 15 straight games.

Brassard does have five assists during this span but the Islanders need more offense from just about all of their forwards. On the season Brassard has eight goals, 14 assists, with a plus-2 rating in 46 games. Brassard has performed better offensively when playing wing but the Islanders lack of depth at center has forced him to play center more often than not.