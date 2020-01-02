Islanders' Derick Brassard: One goal in December
Brassard only had one goal in 14 December games for the Islanders.
Brassard also only had two assists during this time span and that's just not good enough for fantasy owners or the Islanders. Brassard has bounced around with the Islanders, sometimes playing center and other times wing. His linemates have also changed often as coach Barry Trotz has been mixing and matching combinations, trying to find lines that work for everyone. Currently, Brassard is playing right-wing on the second-line with Brock Nelson and Anthony Beauvillier, but how long this will last is anyone's guess.
More News
-
Islanders' Derick Brassard: Nets first December goal•
-
Islanders' Derick Brassard: Tips in seventh goal•
-
Islanders' Derick Brassard: Takes revenge on former club•
-
Islanders' Derick Brassard: Helps spark rally•
-
Islanders' Derick Brassard: Three-point performance in win•
-
Islanders' Derick Brassard: Back at center•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.