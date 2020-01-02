Islanders' Derick Brassard: One goal in December

Brassard only had one goal in 14 December games for the Islanders.

Brassard also only had two assists during this time span and that's just not good enough for fantasy owners or the Islanders. Brassard has bounced around with the Islanders, sometimes playing center and other times wing. His linemates have also changed often as coach Barry Trotz has been mixing and matching combinations, trying to find lines that work for everyone. Currently, Brassard is playing right-wing on the second-line with Brock Nelson and Anthony Beauvillier, but how long this will last is anyone's guess.