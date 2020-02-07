Islanders' Derick Brassard: Pair of assists in win
Brassard collected two assists in Thursday's 5-3 win versus Los Angeles.
Now with 27 points on the year, Brassard has four in his last four games. Playing fewer minutes than ever before in his career, the 32-year-old carries decent value in deep formats, but Brassard's days as reliable fantasy contributor are mostly behind him.
