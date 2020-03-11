Islanders' Derick Brassard: Provides pair of assists
Brassard managed two helpers and five hits in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Canucks.
Brassard assisted on both of Brock Nelson's tallies in the contest. In seven games since Brassard returned from an upper-body injury, he has three assists and 16 hits. The 32-year-old forward is up to 32 points, 115 hits and 110 shots on net through 66 contests this year.
