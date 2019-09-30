Islanders' Derick Brassard: Returns to practice
Brassard (illness) participated in Monday's practice, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Brassard missed Saturday's preseason game due to this injury, but he'll be ready for Friday's season opener versus the Capitals. He's on track to center the third line alongside Leo Komarov and Anthony Beauvillier. This is a prove-it year for Brassard, who signed a one-year, $1.2 million contract with the Islanders this summer after posting 23 points and a minus-19 rating in 70 games last year.
