Islanders' Derick Brassard: Scores in fourth straight game
Brassard had an empty-goal and assist, plus a team-leading five shots, in Friday's 5-2 win over the Lighting.
Brassard's empty-netter with 36 seconds remaining extended his goal-scoring streak to four games. His five shots on goal also represented a season high. Brassard's current run comes after he began the year without a goal (and just one assist) in his first eight games. Perhaps the 32-year-old is beginning to settle in with his new club after bouncing from Pittsburgh to Florida to Colorado in 2018-19.
