Brassard scored a goal on two shots and had a pair of hits Tuesday in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Flyers in Game 5.
Brassard's first goal of the playoffs came at an opportune time for the Islanders, who erased a 3-1 deficit late in the third period. Trailing 3-2 with less than three minutes left in regulation, New York worked an offensive-zone cycle that resulted in an easy tap-in at the side of the net for Brassard. The 32-year-old had gone his first 10 playoff games without a goal and had last found the net back on Feb. 8.
