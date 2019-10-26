Islanders' Derick Brassard: Second straight game with a goal

Brassard scored a goal on three shots and picked up two PIM in Friday's 4-2 win over Ottawa.

Brassard beat Ottawa goalie Anders Nilsson from the left faceoff dot six minutes into the second period, making it 4-1 Islanders and chasing Nilsson from the game. It was the second goal in as many games for Brassard, who had just one assist in his first eight games. His days of being a meaningful fantasy producer are likely behind him; he hasn't reached 20 goals or 50 points since 2015-16.