Islanders' Derick Brassard: Still managing injury

Brassard (upper body) won't suit up in Sunday's game against the Sharks, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Per Gross, Brassard is feeling better after taking a puck to the right cheek during Wednesday's game against Colorado, but will continue to miss time. The 32-year-old has been solid for the Islanders this campaign, racking up 10 goals and 29 points through 59 games this campaign. In his stead, expect Otto Koivula to continue to draw into the lineup for Sunday's game against the Sharks.