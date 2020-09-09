Brassard (undisclosed) won't suit up for Wednesday's Game 2 matchup against Tampa Bay, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
It's unclear as to the specifics of the absence, but it's likely serious if he's forced to miss Game 2 of the Conference Finals. In Brassard's stead, Andrew Ladd and Leo Komarov are expected to enter the lineup.
