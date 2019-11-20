Islanders' Derick Brassard: Takes revenge on former club
Brassard notched two assists while adding two shots, six hits and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Penguins.
His second helper of the night was the big one, as the 32-year-old teed up the puck for Ryan Pulock to blast home the tying goal late in the third period -- ensuring the Isles would record a point in their 15th straight game, tying a franchise record. Brassard, who managed only 12 goals and 23 points in 54 games for Pittsburgh during the previous two seasons, now has six goals and 15 points in 19 games to kick off 2019-20 with his new club.
