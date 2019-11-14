Islanders' Derick Brassard: Three-point performance in win
Brassard scored a goal and two assists in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Maple Leafs.
His third-period tally, as well as his first helper of the evening, both came on the power play, and the veteran center also added five shots and five hits to his impressive line. After managing only one assist through the first eight games of the season, Brassard has flipped the switch with six goals and 10 points in the last nine games.
